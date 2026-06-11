Is Yext (YEXT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Yext (YEXT). YEXT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.61 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.98. Over the past year, YEXT's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.17 and as low as 10.89, with a median of 12.56.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. YEXT has a P/S ratio of 0.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.63.

Finally, we should also recognize that YEXT has a P/CF ratio of 26.83. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. YEXT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 40.41. Within the past 12 months, YEXT's P/CF has been as high as 227.93 and as low as -1262.83, with a median of 106.38.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Yext's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that YEXT is an impressive value stock right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.