Yext (YEXT) Price Target Decreased by 15.49% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Yext (NYSE:YEXT) has been revised to $7.65 / share. This is a decrease of 15.49% from the prior estimate of $9.05 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.58% from the latest reported closing price of $4.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yext. This is an decrease of 161 owner(s) or 42.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YEXT is 0.24%, an increase of 11.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.67% to 93,798K shares. The put/call ratio of YEXT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 15,132K shares representing 12.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,271K shares , representing an increase of 18.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 12,792K shares representing 10.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 2,952K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares , representing an increase of 55.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 112.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,603K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 50.77% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,872K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares , representing an increase of 22.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 15.24% over the last quarter.

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