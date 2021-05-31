Yext (YEXT) Moves 17.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Yext (YEXT) shares ended the last trading session 17.6% higher at $14.47. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.8% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase in response to the company’s better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Quarterly loss of 2 cents per share came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 6 cents. Revenues of $92 million surpassed the consensus mark by 3.9%.

Price and Consensus

This software developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +28.6%. Revenues are expected to be $92.97 million, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Yext, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on YEXT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.