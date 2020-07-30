Yext (YEXT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Yext (YEXT) closed the most recent trading day at $16.51, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the software developer had lost 3.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YEXT as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, YEXT is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.87 million, up 17.27% from the prior-year quarter.

YEXT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $353.58 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.33% and +18.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YEXT should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. YEXT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

