Yext (YEXT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Yext (YEXT) closed at $16.16, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the software developer had lost 3.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.51%.

YEXT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, YEXT is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $84.87 million, up 17.27% from the year-ago period.

YEXT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.44 per share and revenue of $353.58 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.33% and +18.32%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YEXT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YEXT is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.