Yext Up 7% On Reporting Q1 Net Above Consensus

(RTTNews) - Shares of Yext, Inc. (YEXT) are up more than 7% Thursday morning after its bottom line for first quarter came in better than the Street estimates.

Yext is a technology company operating in the area of online brand management.

Excluding one-time items, loss per share was $0.06 in the first quarter, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.07 loss per share.

Net loss was $25.8 million or $0.20 per share, compared to the net loss of $17.6 million or $0.14 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased 7% year-on-year to $98.8 million.

The company said its customer count increased 11% more than 2,830.

Looking forward to the second quarter, revenue is projected to be in the range of $99.0 million to $100.0 million and adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.05. Analysts expect the company to report loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $99.76 million.

For the full year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $399.3 million to $403.3 million and adjusted loss per share to be in the range of $0.12 to $0.10. The consensus estimate for loss is at $0.16 per share and for revenue is at $406.12 million.

YEXT is at $5.82 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.26-$15.17 in the last 1 year.

