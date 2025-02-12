Yext Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Yext (NYSE:YEXT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Yext and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.50 and a low estimate of $7.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $8.25, the current average has increased by 16.36%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Yext's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $10.50 $7.50 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $7.50 $5.75 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $10.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Yext. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Yext compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Yext's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Yext's market standing.

About Yext

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to approximately 200 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Digital knowledge is the structured information that a business wants to make publicly accessible. The company also makes search intelligent by helping to provide precise, accurate and current answers to location-based queries that are conducted across the web and mobile applications and voice and artificial intelligence, or AI, engines. The company derives the majority of its revenues from subscription services. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America and the rest from International markets.

Breaking Down Yext's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Yext displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Yext's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -11.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Yext's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Yext's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

