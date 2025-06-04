$YEXT stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$YEXT stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,633,921 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $YEXT:
$YEXT Insider Trading Activity
$YEXT insiders have traded $YEXT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YEXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL WALRATH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,012,676.
- DARRYL BOND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $152,152
- HO SHIN (General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $136,522
$YEXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $YEXT stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LYNROCK LAKE LP added 1,009,285 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,217,195
- HORRELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 807,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,976,048
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 782,858 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,822,405
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 667,258 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,110,309
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 657,160 shares (-91.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,048,105
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 643,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,963,960
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 623,830 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,842,792
$YEXT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YEXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
$YEXT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YEXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $YEXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $7.5 on 12/10/2024
- Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $10.5 on 12/10/2024
