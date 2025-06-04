$YEXT stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$YEXT stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,633,921 of trading volume.

$YEXT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $YEXT:

$YEXT insiders have traded $YEXT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YEXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL WALRATH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,012,676 .

. DARRYL BOND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $152,152

HO SHIN (General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $136,522

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YEXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $YEXT stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$YEXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YEXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $YEXT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $YEXT forecast page.

$YEXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YEXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $YEXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $7.5 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $10.5 on 12/10/2024

You can track data on $YEXT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.