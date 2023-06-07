Yext Spikes On Narrower Q1 Loss; FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Yext, Inc. (YEXT) shares are gaining more than 33 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a narrower loss of $0.4 million for the first quarter compared to loss of $25.8 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, the company reported profit of $10.6 million. Revenues for the first quarter were $99.5 million, up one percent, compared to $98.8 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company projects adjusted profit per share in the range of $0.28 to $0.29. Revenue for the fiscal 2024 is anticipated to be in the range of $404 to $407.0 million. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $403.57 million.

Currently, shares are at $12.85, up 33.85 percent from the previous close of$9.60 on a volume of 4,968,909.

