Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.8% to US$14.97 in the past week. The results look positive overall; while revenues of US$355m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 9.4% smaller than expected, with Yext losing US$0.79 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:YEXT Earnings and Revenue Growth March 18th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Yext are now predicting revenues of US$377.7m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a credible 6.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.76. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$377.7m and US$0.76 per share in losses.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$17.57, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Yext at US$22.10 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Yext's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Yext's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 6.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Yext is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Yext. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Yext going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Yext that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.