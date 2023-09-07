Yext Falls Despite Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Yext, Inc. (YEXT) shares are sliding more than 21 percent on Thursday morning trade even though the company reported a narrower loss for the second quarter.

The loss for the period stood at $3.44 million or $0.03 per share, lesser than $19.99 million or $0.16 per share loss last year.

Currently, shares are at $7.16, down 21.09 percent from the previous close of $9.08 on a volume of 1,015,791.

