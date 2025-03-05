YEXT Earnings Results: $YEXT Reports Quarterly Earnings

YEXT ($YEXT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $113,090,000, missing estimates of $115,029,225 by $-1,939,225.

YEXT Insider Trading Activity

YEXT insiders have traded $YEXT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YEXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL WALRATH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,012,676 .

. SETH H. WAUGH purchased 32,600 shares for an estimated $216,646

DARRYL BOND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $152,152

HO SHIN (General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $136,522

YEXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of YEXT stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

