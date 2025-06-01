YEXT Earnings Preview: Recent $YEXT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

YEXT ($YEXT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $109,754,295 and earnings of $0.11 per share.

YEXT Insider Trading Activity

YEXT insiders have traded $YEXT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YEXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL WALRATH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,012,676 .

. DARRYL BOND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $152,152

HO SHIN (General Counsel) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $136,522

YEXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of YEXT stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

YEXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YEXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

YEXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YEXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $YEXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $7.5 on 12/10/2024

on 12/10/2024 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $10.5 on 12/10/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.