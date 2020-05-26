YEXT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.01, changing hands as high as $15.47 per share. Yext Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YEXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YEXT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.56 per share, with $22.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.