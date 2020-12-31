Markets
YEXT

Yext Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for YEXT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yext Inc (Symbol: YEXT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.75, changing hands as low as $15.40 per share. Yext Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YEXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Yext Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, YEXT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.56 per share, with $20.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.88.

Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YEXT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular