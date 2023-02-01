Yetiv Jack Cuts Stake in TETRA Technologies (TTI)

Fintel reports that Yetiv Jack has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.65MM shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI). This represents 5.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 24, 2022 they reported 8.12MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.74% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for TETRA Technologies is $7.40. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 86.74% from its latest reported closing price of $3.96.

The projected annual revenue for TETRA Technologies is $643MM, an increase of 23.90%. The projected annual EPS is $0.31, an increase of 357.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in TETRA Technologies. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 6.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TTI is 0.1944%, an increase of 15.0334%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 93,662K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,234,418 shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,090,729 shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 5.65% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,798,753 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,662,953 shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 4.83% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,868,877 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985,126 shares, representing an increase of 48.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 79.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,494,648 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406,248 shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Emerald Advisers holds 3,388,720 shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965,420 shares, representing an increase of 42.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 52.95% over the last quarter.

Tetra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP, a master limited partnership.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.