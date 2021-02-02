Yeti (YETI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Yeti (YETI) closed the most recent trading day at $66.96, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YETI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 11, 2021. In that report, analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $347.71 million, up 16.84% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YETI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% higher within the past month. YETI is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note YETI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.78.

It is also worth noting that YETI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. YETI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

