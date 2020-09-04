Yeti (YETI) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Yeti (YETI) closed at $49.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.81% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of outdoor and recreational products had lost 2.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 6.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.06%.

YETI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 23.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $259.76 million, up 13.37% from the year-ago period.

YETI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.83% and +10.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YETI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.53% higher. YETI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note YETI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.26, so we one might conclude that YETI is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that YETI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.