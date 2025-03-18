Yeti (YETI) Stock Jumps 5.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Yeti (YETI) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $34. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.4% loss over the past four weeks.

YETI Holdings' shares rose after the company announced the appointment of J. Magnus Welander and Arne Arens to its Board of Directors, effective March 24, 2025.

This maker of outdoor and recreational products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -17.7%. Revenues are expected to be $348.66 million, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Yeti, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 33.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on YETI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Yeti belongs to the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, OneWater Marine (ONEW), closed the last trading session 3.2% higher at $16.61. Over the past month, ONEW has returned -15.6%.

For OneWater Marine , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.36. This represents a change of -46.3% from what the company reported a year ago. OneWater Marine currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.