Yeti (YETI) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Yeti (YETI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12%. Revenues are expected to be $583.16 million, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yeti metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer' should come in at $391.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale' to come in at $191.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Category- Other' stands at $8.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Category- Drinkware' will reach $367.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment' reaching $206.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to reach $447.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- International' of $134.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.2% year over year.

Over the past month, Yeti shares have recorded returns of -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), YETI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.