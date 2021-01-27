Yeti (YETI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Yeti (YETI) closed at $68.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from YETI as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 11, 2021. On that day, YETI is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $346.57 million, up 16.46% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for YETI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher within the past month. YETI is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, YETI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.44, which means YETI is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, YETI's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

