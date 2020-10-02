Yeti (YETI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Yeti (YETI) closed the most recent trading day at $46.89, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of outdoor and recreational products had lost 6.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.04% in that time.

YETI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 23.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $264.30 million, up 15.35% from the prior-year quarter.

YETI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $1.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.17% and +12.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YETI should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.89% higher. YETI is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, YETI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.

Investors should also note that YETI has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

