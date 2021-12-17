Yeti (YETI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Yeti (YETI) closed the most recent trading day at $81.75, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of outdoor and recreational products had lost 21.93% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Yeti as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Yeti to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $443.36 million, up 17.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.83% and +29.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Yeti. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Yeti is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Yeti currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.11, so we one might conclude that Yeti is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that YETI has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

