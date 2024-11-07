Yeti sees FY24 adjusted EPS ~$2.65 vs. prior view $2.61-$2.65, consensus $2.64

FY24 adjusted sales to increase approximately 9% versus previous outlook of between 8% and 10%, consensus $1.83B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on YETI:
- SharkNinja and Yeti Stocks (NYSE:YETI) Fall on Trump Tariff Concerns
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Overblown tariff risks for SharkNinja, Yeti offers opportunity, says Jefferies
- Yeti downgraded at BofA on elevated tariff risk after Trump election
- Yeti downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.