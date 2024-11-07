News & Insights

Yeti reports Q3 adjusted EPS 71c, consensus 67c

November 07, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $478.4M, consensus $471.29M. Matt Reintjes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our positive momentum continued in the third quarter, with strong performance across our product portfolio and robust growth in our international business. We saw healthy demand across our major sales channels, driven by the continued successful execution of our strategic priorities. Our gross margins continued to expand despite a choppy macro environment, enabling us to continue to invest in our business while delivering strong earnings growth. Our supply chain diversification efforts remain on track, with production commencing at our second drinkware facility outside of China during the quarter. Finally, we continue to build on our strong cash position, which provides us the opportunity to further invest in the business, while also pursuing a combination of strategic acquisitions and share repurchases.”

