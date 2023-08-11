YETI Holdings (YETI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock up

YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.



Following the results, shares of the company rose 17.3% during trading hours on Aug 10. Positive investor sentiments were witnessed as YETI provided a better-than-expected outlook for fiscal 2023. Management is optimistic about growing consumer demand trends (for hydration solutions), broadening colorways and innovation pipeline.

Earnings & Revenues Details

During the fiscal second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 57 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents. In the prior-year quarter, YETI reported an EPS of 63 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $402.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411 million by 2 Also, the top line fell 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, Direct-to-consumer channel sales came in at $226.4 million, compared with $224.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The upside was primarily backed by strength in the Drinkware business.



Wholesale channel sales came in at $176.2 million, compared to $195.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. This downside was caused by a decline in Coolers & Equipment owing to the stop sale of the products affected by the recalls.

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal second quarter, Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses came in at $167.2 million compared with $145.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted gross margin during the quarter came in at 54.9% compared with 52.2% reported in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the fiscal second quarter came in at $67.1 million compared with $73.8 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Cash as of Jul 1, 2023, totaled $223.1 million compared with $234.7 million on Dec 31, 2022.



Inventory during the quarter came in at $322 million compared with $490 million reported in the prior-year period.



As of Jul 1, 2023, Long-term debt, net of the current portion, was $81.1 million compared with $71.7 million at the end of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, the company expects Adjusted net sales to be between $1,699 and $1,715.3 million compared with the previous expectation of $1,682.6-$1,715.3 million. Adjusted operating income is anticipated in the range of $263.3-$274.5 million compared with the previous expectation of $252.4-$265.9 million.



The company expects 2023 Adjusted net income to be in the range of $194.5 and $202.8 million compared with the previous expectation of $184.7-$194.8 million. Adjusted EPS during the year is anticipated in the range of $2.23-$2.32 compared with the previous expectation of $2.12-$2.23.

