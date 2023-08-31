YETI Holdings (YETI) Price Target Increased by 7.82% to 51.54

The average one-year price target for YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) has been revised to 51.54 / share. This is an increase of 7.82% from the prior estimate of 47.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.10% from the latest reported closing price of 48.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in YETI Holdings. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YETI is 0.19%, a decrease of 8.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 116,312K shares. The put/call ratio of YETI is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,662K shares representing 11.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,657K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 8.78% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,767K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,900K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,375K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,586K shares, representing a decrease of 34.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 31.20% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,582K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,540K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,061K shares, representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 3.37% over the last quarter.

YETI Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond.

