YETI Holdings (YETI) Price Target Increased by 11.69% to 51.34

The average one-year price target for YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) has been revised to $51.34 / share. This is an increase of 11.69% from the prior estimate of $45.97 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.93% from the latest reported closing price of $45.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 741 funds or institutions reporting positions in YETI Holdings. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 15.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YETI is 0.23%, an increase of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.59% to 102,657K shares. The put/call ratio of YETI is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,387K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,578K shares , representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 81.77% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,945K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares , representing an increase of 33.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 125.31% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 3,036K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares , representing an increase of 12.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 39.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,697K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,766K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 12.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,682K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 14.42% over the last quarter.

