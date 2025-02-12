YETI Holdings' Q4 Earnings on Horizon: What's in the Offing?

YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb. 13, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 6%.



YETI’s Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 93 cents per share, indicating growth of 3.3% from 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $554.1 million, implying an improvement of 6.6% from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note Ahead of YETI’s Q4 Results

YETI Holdings’ fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to be aided by the expansion of its drinkware and cooler product lines with new launches, such as pitchers, flasks, shot glasses and cooler accessories. These products are expected to have performed well during the holiday gifting season.



YETI’s international business has been growing, particularly in Europe and Australia. Increased brand awareness and an expanding retail footprint in these markets continue to drive growth. The company has been seeing growth across wholesale and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. While wholesale is growing faster, DTC remains a key contributor, with strong engagement on Amazon and corporate sales.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues at DTC channel, wholesale channel, drinkware and coolers & equipment segments is pegged at $368 million, $188 million, $363 million and $183 million, respectively, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.7%, 7.4%, 4.9% and 10.9%.



While gross margins are expected to have remained flat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 due to freight surcharges and mix shifts, the company has been benefiting from lower inbound freight costs and product cost optimizations.

What Does Our Model Say About YETI?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for YETI Holdings this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. This is not the case here.



YETI’s Earnings ESP: YETI Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



YETI’s Zacks Rank: YETI Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LTH is expected to register a 10.5% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported earnings beats in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with an average surprise of 46.2%.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



TCOM reported earnings beats in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 42.8%. Its earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decrease 7.1%.



Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.22% and a Zacks Rank of 1.



RSI’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 800%. It reported earnings beats in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 225%.

