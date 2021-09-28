YETI Holdings' (NYSE:YETI) underlying earnings growth outpaced the strong return generated for shareholders over the past year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI). Its share price is already up an impressive 101% in the last twelve months. On the other hand, we note it's down 9.2% in about a month. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 1.3% in the last month. YETI Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Although YETI Holdings has shed US$335m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

YETI Holdings was able to grow EPS by 184% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 101% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on YETI Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting.

It is of course excellent to see how YETI Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on YETI Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that YETI Holdings shareholders have gained 101% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 0.4% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for YETI Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

