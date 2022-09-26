YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) stock falls 10% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 68% in that time. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 10% higher than it was three years ago. Furthermore, it's down 35% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since YETI Holdings has shed US$305m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately YETI Holdings reported an EPS drop of 1.3% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 68% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:YETI Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how YETI Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at YETI Holdings' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

YETI Holdings shareholders are down 68% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 22%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 3% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand YETI Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for YETI Holdings that you should be aware of.

We will like YETI Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

