YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Might Become A Compounding Machine

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at YETI Holdings' (NYSE:YETI) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on YETI Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = US$263m ÷ (US$946m - US$330m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, YETI Holdings has an ROCE of 43%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 21% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for YETI Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

YETI Holdings deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 43% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 64% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 43%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

YETI Holdings has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 457% return to those who've held over the last three years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with YETI Holdings (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

