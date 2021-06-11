YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over YETI Holdings' (NYSE:YETI) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for YETI Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.50 = US$238m ÷ (US$733m - US$253m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Thus, YETI Holdings has an ROCE of 50%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Leisure industry average of 20%.

NYSE:YETI Return on Capital Employed June 11th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for YETI Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for YETI Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

YETI Holdings deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 50% and the business has deployed 47% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 35% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than50% because total capital employed would be higher.The 50% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 35% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On YETI Holdings' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that YETI Holdings has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 157% return they've received over the last year. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

YETI Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for YETI Holdings that you might be interested in.

