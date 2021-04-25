YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rockets 27% As Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

The YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 27%. The last month tops off a massive increase of 253% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, YETI Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 49x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, YETI Holdings has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:YETI Price Based on Past Earnings April 25th 2021

How Is YETI Holdings' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like YETI Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 200% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 848% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 17% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be similar to the 15% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that YETI Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Final Word

YETI Holdings' P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that YETI Holdings currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

