YETI Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. YETI Holdings delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$248m, some 12% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.35, an impressive 88% ahead of forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:YETI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from YETI Holdings' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.34b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 8.8% to US$2.22. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.28b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.06 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 10% to US$95.14per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values YETI Holdings at US$115 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$69.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting YETI Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect YETI Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards YETI Holdings following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on YETI Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for YETI Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for YETI Holdings that we have uncovered.

