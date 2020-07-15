YETI Holdings, Express, Align Technology and Tesla highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2020 – Zacks Equity Research Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI as the Bull of the Day, Express, Inc. EXPR asthe Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Align Technology, Inc. ALGN and Tesla, Inc. TSLA.



Here is a synopsis of all four stocks:

Bull of the Day:

YETI Holdings designs and distributes consumer outdoor and recreational products under the popular YETI brand. Its line-up is made for activities like hunting, fishing, and camping, and includes premium coolers, drinkware, waterproof and everyday bags, and other outdoor gear.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Back in May, YETI reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net sales increased 12% to $174 million, while EPS came in at $0.10 per share. Gross margin expanded 370 basis points.

Its direct-to-consumer net sales surged 29% to $79.6 million thanks to high demand for Drinkware and Coolers & Equipment.

Like other consumer discretionary companies, YETI has certainly been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but management believes the company is well-positioned to weather any economic downturn.

Looking ahead, YETI withdrew its full-year fiscal 2020 outlook due to broadly felt uncertainty regarding Covid-19.

The company also recently launched the free limited-time video streaming service Yeti+, which offers viewers videos of actual streams from locations in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Texas, and Vancouver.

It’s certainly a literal twist on a traditional streaming service, but could find a dedicated user base if the pandemic keeps people indoors for longer.

YETI Is Rallying

Since March 23, shares of YETI are up over 150% compared to the S&P 500’s 37.7% increase. Earnings estimates have been rising too, and YETI is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

For the current fiscal year, five analysts have revised their bottom-line estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up six cents to $1.04 per share. Earnings are expected to fall 13% compared to the prior year period, but 2021 looks strong, and earnings are expected to see double-digit year-over-year growth.

YETI has done a great job over the years at expanding its product portfolio, and their coolers and drinkware have become some of the hottest corporate gifts.

Now that the pandemic has stretched into summer, YETI will likely benefit from high demand for its equipment, as more people look to roadtrips and the great outdoors for a vacation.

If you’re an investor searching for a consumer discretionary stock to add to your portfolio, make sure to keep YETI on your shortlist.

Bear of the Day:

Based in Columbus, OH, Express Inc. is a specialty men’s and women’s retailer that’s found predominantly in malls and shopping centers in the U.S. The company’s core customer is in their 20s and 30s, and offers work, casual, and going-out apparel.

The Coronavirus Impact

Express reported first quarter 2020 results back in June, and it was a tough period for the retailer.

Both the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Total sales declined 53% to $210.3 million, while adjusted earnings fell to a loss of $1.55 per share.

Cash and cash equivalents came in at $236.2 million compared to $144.2 million at the end of Q1 2019.

As of July 5, Express has reopened roughly 95% of its stores, and anticipates the rest of its stores to be opened back up in the coming weeks.

As more stores reopen, the company is seeing much-improved sales and traffic on a week-over-week basis.

Express’ online sales is strong as well, and reflects positive consumer sentiment towards the company’s new product; digital sales actually delivered positive comps in June thanks to an increase in traffic and conversion.

Bottom Line

EXPR is now a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Two analysts have cut their full year earnings outlook over the past 60 days, and the consensus estimate has fallen well over two dollars to a loss of $2.50 per share; earnings are expected to see a huge year-over-year decline for 2020, though the bottom line should rebound in the next year.

The company did not provide guidance for the current quarter and fiscal year, following in the footsteps of many other retailers.

Going forward, management will focus on building sufficient liquidity, as well as its long-term objective of sustained profitable growth. However, until the underlying uncertainty from the pandemic eases, it may be a rocky ride for Express for a little while longer.

Additional content:

The Fed's Got Stock Traders' Backs

A big reversal from Monday’s regular trading session saw the major indexes rush back up into the green, with the Dow gaining another 2.1%, or 556 points, the S&P 500 +1.34% and the Nasdaq +0.94%. Aside from a couple better-than-expected Q2 earnings results this morning, the big boost came from Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who spoke at a webcast hosted by the National Association for Business Economics.

In her address, Brainard said that the Fed should utilize large-scale asset buys to keep the economy liquid amid a “thick fog of uncertainty” relating to the coronavirus pandemic, and should be practiced for a “sustained” period. She also said the ongoing economic recovery “will face headwinds for some time,” as we see this week with a re-shutdown of businesses in California amid a spike in new COVID cases.

While this doesn’t necessarily sound like good news, exactly, the Fed is once again saying it sees what the economy will potentially be going through, and is willing to do what it takes to make sure it will not seize up as a result of a turbulent re-entry to a “normal” domestic business existence. This was enough to keep indexes bidding up; the Down is now a mere 10% off its all-time highs, while the S&P 500 is only 6% off the pace. The Nasdaq, which hit new all-time highs mid-day yesterday before the big selloff on the California shutdown news, remains about 3% off new highs.

One stock up big Tuesday was Align Technologies, which rose nearly 11% — nearly the entire gains for the stock in the month of June — though the reason was not due to any earnings surprise (Align reports Q2 a week from tomorrow), but from a strike call option expiring Friday, at $300. Tesla, however, rose again on a fresh price target from Piper Sandler, which now expects Tesla to climb to $2322 per share, more than 50% higher than the current stock price. Tesla is having an unbelievably strong trading year, and saw Robinhood app traders add Tesla positions at a rate of 10K per hour for a portion of the past day.

Brainard’s comments today — as well as those similarly remedy-minded remarks from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard — now put the ball squarely into Congress’ court. Many relief programs passed earlier for COVID-related struggles in terms of businesses shuttering and millions of layoffs are due to expire within the next month; without more stimulus — especially with a renewed shutdown currently in the works in the U.S.’s most populous states — the economy may be in for more hurt than most investors are pricing in at the moment.

Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Is the Market Rigged?

Computer-driven High-Frequency Traders (HFTs) manipulate the market thousands of times a day – and their gains come at the expense of human investors. Zacks has mounted a Counterstrike to take advantage of the best profit opportunities created by HFTs. Access to these recommendations must be limited; the doors close soon.

See Counterstrike Trades Now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.