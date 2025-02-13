YETI HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $YETI Reports Quarterly Earnings

YETI HOLDINGS ($YETI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.00 per share, beating estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $555,370,000, missing estimates of $563,021,028 by $-7,651,028.

YETI HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

YETI HOLDINGS insiders have traded $YETI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YETI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JOHN MCMULLEN (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,495 shares for an estimated $63,535.

YETI HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of YETI HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

