YETI Holdings CFO Paul Carbone To Resign, Effective Oct. 28 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI), a retailer and innovator of premium outdoor products, announced Friday the resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Paul Carbone, effective October 28.

Carbone will be returning to Boston to pursue a business opportunity that will allow him to be closer to family.

YETI and its Board of Directors have already commenced a search for a new CFO. Carbone will be actively supporting the transition before his departure.

Matt Reintjes, President & CEO at YETI, said, "Paul has made an indelible contribution to the organization during his tenure and was instrumental in guiding YETI through our initial public offering in 2018."

