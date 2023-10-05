Yeti Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for YETI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.54, changing hands as low as $41.28 per share. Yeti Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YETI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YETI's low point in its 52 week range is $28.75 per share, with $51.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.