Yeti Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for YETI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.33, changing hands as high as $46.28 per share. Yeti Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YETI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YETI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.86 per share, with $94.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.71.

