YETI Boosts FY26 Outlook; Raises Share Buyback; Stock Surges 9.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) raised its adjusted earnings and adjusted sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.83 to $2.89 per share on sales growth of 7 to 8 percent. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.77 to $2.83 per share on sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the existing share repurchase program, resulting in $500 million available for the repurchase of shares as of May 14, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, YETI is trading on the NYSE at $41.99, up $3.66 or 9.55 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.