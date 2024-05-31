Yestar Shareholders Unanimously Approve AGM Resolutions

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (HK:2393) has released an update.

At the Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd shareholders unanimously passed all nine proposed resolutions, indicating strong support for the company’s management and strategic plans. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, the appointment of BDO Limited as auditors, and the authorization for the board to issue and repurchase shares. The approval rates for these proposals were overwhelmingly positive, showcasing shareholder confidence in the company’s direction.

For further insights into HK:2393 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.