Yes, You Can Now Use Your HSA and FSA Cards At DoorDash And Instacart

The growth in popularity of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) has grabbed the attention of three of the biggest delivery service apps — DoorDash, Instacart and Uber.

DoorDash and Instacart each recently announced plans to accept HSA and FSA payments for eligible items at select merchants this year, and Uber said it plans to begin accepting FSA payments in 2024.

“From over-the-counter medication and home healthcare equipment to COVID-19 test kits and family planning items, HSA and FSA payments allow consumers to conveniently and affordably shop for the products they need from the merchants they trust,” said Fuad Hannon, DoorDash vice president of New Verticals, said in making the announcement.

To get started with the new feature, DoorDash users need to:

Go to the DoorDash Account tab and navigate to the Payment Methods section.

Select HSA/FSA under the Add Payment Method and input your information.

You can now shop for eligible items. When you’re ready to checkout, you’ll see the HSA or FSA debit card payment option, where you should select ‘use card.’

For more information, visit Using your HSA or FSA debit card on DoorDash .

Also, now through November 24, DoorDash customers can get 30% off eligible health orders of $25 or more — up to $12 off — at select stores by using the promo code HEALTH30 at checkout.

How to use HSA and FSA cards at Instacart

Instacart plans to begin to accept FSA and HSA cards at checkout on December 4.

The company has aggregated FSA- and HSA-eligible items across its platform into a single virtual storefront, the FSA & HSA Shop . Eligible FSA and HSA items will be labeled, the company added.

Instacart also said it plans to launch the Instacart Health Wallet in coming months. The wallet will allow customers to apply certain benefits to eligible items in their shopping carts in a single order.

Uber to accept SNAP, FSA in 2024

Uber announced in its third-quarter earnings results that, starting next year, SNAP recipients will be able to buy groceries on the Uber Eats app. The company said it will also begin accepting Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plan benefits, including FSA Cards, Flex Cards and relevant waiver payments.

HSA and FSA limits for 2024

Meanwhile, the IRS recently announced record-high HSA contribution limits for 2024 , including a $4,150 limit for individuals, as Kiplinger recently reported. The FSA contribution limit for 2024 is $3,200. For help with the differences between HSAs and FSAs, check out Health Savings Account vs. Flexible Spending Account: Which Is Better for You?

