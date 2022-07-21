Ye's Yeezy Gap Products To Be Available At Gap's Times Square Flagship

Markets
(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GPS) has announced that Kanye West's Yeezy Gap products will be available for purchase in physical retail at the apparel retailer's Times Square flagship.

A selection of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga styles will be available at the Times Square store beginning at 10 am ET on Thursday.

Gap said Yeezy Gap products will be available at additional stores "soon."

The company said its Times Square flagship has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's vision of utilitarian design.

The first release of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection is also available at YeezyGap.com, Balenciaga.com, Farfetch.com, Mytheresa.com and Luisaviaroma.com.

