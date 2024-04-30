Yes! It’s Time to Buy Intel Stock After the Beat-and-Drop.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

You’ve heard of the beat-and-raise, but here’s what I call a beat-and-drop. In a perfect setup for pain today and gains later on, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) delivered expectation-beating quarterly results but Intel stock still dropped. That’s actually great news if you’re prepared to take action when other investors are panic-selling.

I’m speaking directly to the contrarians and value hunters. Remember, you’re supposed to buy when there’s blood in the streets. I’m inviting you to lean into the fear, especially if it’s overdone, and pick up some Intel shares while they’re bargain-priced.

Intel’s ‘Solid Quarter’

“We are making steady progress against our priorities and delivered a solid quarter,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger assured on the afternoon of April 25. His statement accompanied Intel’s first-quarter 2024 financial results.

The actual data — as opposed to Intel’s forward projections — supports Gelsinger’s positive tone. First, the company’s Q1-2024 revenue grew 9% year over year to $12.72 billion. This result exceeded the analysts’ consensus estimate of $12.71 billion — not a wide beat, but also nothing to complain about.

Second, Intel reported non-GAAP adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share. Wall Street expected earnings of 13 cents per share, so Intel passed that test with flying colors.

A particular area of strength was Intel’s Client Computing Group revenue, which grew 31% YOY to $7.5 billion. This suggests that a personal computer market recovery may be underway.

Intel’s Guidance Was the Culprit

Now, let’s delve further into the beat-and-drop. Intel delivered top-line and bottom-line Street beats. Yet, Intel stock dropped 8.5% in after-hours trading. How come?

As often happens in the equities market, forward guidance was the culprit. Intel guided for current-quarter revenue of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion. In contrast, analysts predicted $13.63 billion in quarterly revenue.

Let’s be rational about this. The midpoint of Intel’s guidance range is $13 billion. Wall Street, which sometimes expects more than it ought to, wanted to see $13.63 billion. The difference between the two figures is $630 million, or slightly less than 5% of $13 billion.

The Street’s consensus estimate was within 5% of Intel’s estimate. It sounds to me like jittery investors were looking for any excuse to sell Intel stock. And now, you have a valid reason to buy what they’re selling.

Intel Stock: Stay Calm and Load Up

Gelsinger said that Intel had a “solid quarter,” and he’s 100% right. Not only did the company deliver top-line and bottom-line beats, but there’s evidence of a possible PC-market comeback in progress.

Besides, after we did the math, we can see that Intel’s current-quarter revenue guidance range wasn’t extremely pessimistic.

Therefore, contrarian investors and value hunters ought to seize this terrific opportunity. Just relax and consider loading up on Intel stock before the market comes back to its senses.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Yes! It’s Time to Buy Intel Stock After the Beat-and-Drop. appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.