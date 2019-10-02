Yes Bank’s US$ notes plunge after share crash

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (IFR) - Yes Bank's US dollar bonds slumped to an all-time low after the Indian private sector bank's shares crashed because of sales of pledged shares and concerns of exposure to the troubled non-banking financial sector.

The lender’s US$477m 3.75% February 2023 bonds were hovering at a cash price of 80.5/83.0 on Tuesday afternoon from 86.25 on Monday after shares plunged 23% to a record low of Rs32. Indian markets are closed today for a holiday.

Yes Bank attributed the share price slump to forced selling of 100m shares, equal to 3.9% of the equity capital, on October 1 triggered by an invocation of pledge shares. "The entire pledge stands extinguished and sale under the same is duly completed," according to a release on the exchanges.

The shares had been pledged by Rana Kapoor, the founder and former managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, according to an exchange filing.

The bank said its financial and operating position remains sound and stable with a liquidity coverage ratio in excess of 125% as of September-end against the minimum regulatory requirement of 100%.

Gross advances were brought back to Rs2.32trn (US$32.5bn)at the end of September from Rs2.42trn at the end of June to enhance capital efficiency, the bank said.

Yes Bank is due to release its second-quarter earnings on October 23, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

