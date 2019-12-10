Yes Bank says $2 bln capital raising still under consideration

MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A $1.2 billion investment in Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS by Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich is still under consideration, the Indian bank said in a notice to the exchanges on Tuesday.

The bank said it is still firming up plans to raise $2 billion from investors in a bid to shore up its capital base as bad loans mount.

A binding offer to buy shares by Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings, which he backs, is still under discussion, it said.

Its board is also willing to favourably consider a $500 million offer from Citax Holdings and Citax Investment, it said. Other investors who had shown an interest in Yes Bank include Discovery Capital and Aditya Birla Family Office.

Yes Bank shares have fallen nearly 26% since the Mumbai-based lender announced its capital raising plans at the end of November. The stock fell 10.1% on Tuesday to close at its lowest level in nearly seven weeks.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Chris Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)

