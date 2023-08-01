Yes Bank (NSE:YESBANK) Price Target Increased by 5.57% to 15.22

The average one-year price target for Yes Bank (NSE:YESBANK) has been revised to 15.22 / share. This is an increase of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 14.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.11% from the latest reported closing price of 16.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yes Bank. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YESBANK is 0.05%, a decrease of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.26% to 1,049,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 274,279K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173,132K shares, representing an increase of 36.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YESBANK by 49.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 264,012K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164,294K shares, representing an increase of 37.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YESBANK by 46.38% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 106,579K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,624K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YESBANK by 2.67% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 60,734K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 43,023K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,036K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YESBANK by 6.37% over the last quarter.

