Yes Bank defends finances after coupon miss

Contributor
Krishna Merchant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Yes Bank said on Wednesday it "has adequate liquidity to meet all its obligations" after the central bank barred it from paying interest on its Upper Tier 2 bonds for failing to meet minimum capital requirements.

The bank will defer a 10.25% interest payment on Rs6bn (US$79m) of Upper Tier 2 bonds on June 29, prompting Icra and Care to downgrade its junior debt to default.

Yes Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and Tier 1 capital ratios slid to 6.3% and 6.5% at the end of March, far short of the minimum requirements of 7.375% and 8.875%, respectively.

The coupon on the Basel II-compliant Upper Tier 2 bonds is cumulative and will become payable once the bank meets minimum capital ratios, subject to the regulatory approval, Yes Bank said.

Yesterday, Icra downgraded Rs13.44bn of Upper Tier 2 bonds to D from BB. Care Ratings cut its rating on Rs9.04bn of Upper Tier 2 bonds to D from credit watch.

Yes Bank has been under restructuring since a state-orchestrated rescue in March. State Bank of India along with six other lenders bailed out the loss-making bank due to sharp surge in bad loans, after the bank failed to find an investor. SBI injected Rs60.5bn in exchange for a 49% stake in the bank. Housing Development Finance Corp, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank and IDFC Bank also agreed to invest a combined Rs39.5bn in equity.

Yes Bank on March 14 confirmed that its Rs84.15bn Additional Tier 1 rupee notes would be written down under Indian banking regulations, leaving bank capital investors nursing a complete wipeout of their investment for the first time in India.

