Yerbaé Brands Corp. Partners with Guckenheimer to Expand Functional Beverage Distribution Following Safety Shot Merger

Yerbaé partners with Guckenheimer to distribute functional beverages, enhancing corporate dining offerings and supporting Safety Shot's market expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

Safety Shot, Inc. and Yerbaé Brands Corp. have announced a new strategic distribution partnership with Guckenheimer, a national food service operator with over 480 locations across 34 states. This collaboration aims to introduce Yerbaé's plant-based functional beverages into corporate dining environments, expanding its market presence while enhancing Safety Shot's reach in the food and beverage sector. The partnership will feature a variety of Yerbaé products, including energy drinks and unsweetened seltzers, leveraging Vistar's distribution network for efficient delivery. This move aligns with Yerbaé's mission to offer healthier beverage options, coinciding with its plan to further integrate into the corporate dining landscape following its ongoing acquisition by Safety Shot.

Potential Positives

Yerbaé's partnership with Guckenheimer significantly enhances its distribution network, providing access to over 480 café and market locations nationwide.

This collaboration allows Yerbaé to introduce its functional beverages into influential workplaces, potentially increasing brand visibility and consumer reach.

The partnership supports Yerbaé's strategic goal of expanding into the corporate dining sector, aligning with growing consumer demand for plant-based, healthier beverage options.

The involvement of Vistar, a major distributor, ensures efficient product delivery, which can bolster market penetration and customer satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a significant number of forward-looking statements that outline potential risks and uncertainties regarding the company's ability to grow its presence in the corporate dining sector and meet consumer demand, which may undermine investor confidence.

The partnership's success is contingent on external factors beyond the company's control, such as market competition and regulatory changes, which may pose challenges to the anticipated benefits of the collaboration.

The mention of the acquisition partner, Safety Shot, may draw attention to uncertainties related to the merger process, which can distract from the partnership's immediate benefits and create potential obstacles in the integration of business operations.

FAQ

What is the new partnership announced by Yerbaé?

Yerbaé has partnered with Guckenheimer to distribute its functional beverages across their national café and market locations.

How does this partnership benefit Safety Shot?

The partnership with Guckenheimer may expand Safety Shot's reach within the larger food and beverage vertical after their merger.

What types of beverages will Guckenheimer feature from Yerbaé?

Guckenheimer will offer Yerbaé’s 12-ounce energy line and original unsweetened seltzer line in various flavors.

Who founded Yerbaé Brands Corp.?

Yerbaé was founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, focusing on plant-based functional beverages.

What distinguishes Yerbaé's beverages from others in the market?

Yerbaé's drinks are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, gluten-free, and made with plant-based ingredients for health-conscious consumers.

Full Release





New partnership brings Yerbaé’s functional beverages to Guckenheimer’s national café & market business and expands reach for Safety Shot at the conclusion of the companies’ merger







SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Safety Shot, Inc



. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“SHOT”, "Safety Shot”, or the “Company”), a wellness and dietary supplement company, announces its acquisition partner, Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“



Yerbaé



” or the “



Company



”), a plant-based functional beverage company has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Guckenheimer, a premier national food service operator. With over 480 market and café locations across 34 states, Guckenheimer serves some of the most recognizable companies, including Google, Texas Instruments, and Duolingo. This partnership significantly expands Yerbaé’s footprint in corporate dining, bringing functional beverages with cleaner ingredients to workplaces nationwide while seeking to potentially expand the reach of Safety Shot Inc. (“



Safety Shot



”), Yerbae’s acquisition partner, within the larger food and beverage vertical following the closing of the proposed transaction.





“Guckenheimer is such a respected and influential partner and we a proud to expand into such a prestigious organization” said Todd Gibson, co-founder and CEO of Yerbaé. “Expanding our presence in corporate dining has been a long-term vision, and this collaboration allows us to introduce more people to our plant-powered beverages. We’re excited to fuel Guckenheimer’s customers with great-tasting, functional energy.”





To drive this expansion, Vistar, a division of Performance Food Group, will leverage its nationwide distribution network of 18 strategically located centers to ensure the seamless and efficient delivery of Yerbaé products to Guckenheimer locations across the country.





For more information on Safety Shot’s proposed acquisition of Yerbaé, see the Company’s news release dated January 8, 2025 and proxy circular dated May 5, 2025 filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at



www.sedarplus.ca



.







Expanding Product Availability and Empowering Consumers







Guckenheimer will feature Yerbaé’s 12-ounce energy line, including Mango Passionfruit, Watermelon Strawberry, Black Cherry Pineapple, Raspberry Sorbet, and Peachy Mimosa Twist. Additionally, Guckenheimer will carry Yerbaé’s original unsweetened seltzer line, including Açaí Blueberry, Orange Cherry Pineapple, and Pomegranate Berry.





This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Yerbaé’s mission to provide better-for-you, plant-based beverages to consumers nationwide.







Yerbaé Brands Corp.







Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the functional beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s key ingredient (yerba mate, a South American herb) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients as well as caffeine.





By combining yerba mate with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise functional beverage solution. All Yerbaé beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.





Find us @DrinkYerbaé on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, or online at



https://yerbae.com



.







About Safety Shot, Inc.







Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at



www.sureshot.com



,



www.walmart.com



and Amazon. The Company is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.







Contact Information:









For Yerbae







Investors:







investors@yerbae.com







480.471.8391





Todd Gibson,CEO







todd@yerbae.com







480.471.8391







For Safety Shot





Investor Relations:









CORE IR









516 222 2560











investors@drinksafetyshot.com











Media Contact:









CORE IR









Jules Abraham









516 222 2560











julesa@coreir.com













Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.











Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Guckenheimer’s ability to help Yerbaé grow its presence both nationwide and in the corporate dining space, Yerbaé’s ability to capitalize on growing consumer demand for plant-based, better-for-you alternatives in the beverage sector, particularly within Vistar’s network. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, Yerbaé’s inability to grow its presence nationwide or within the corporate dining sector and, in connection therewith; its ability to capitalize on the growing demand for plant-based, better-for-you alternatives in the beverage sector; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Yerbaé may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties not in the direct control of the Company. Moreover, Yerbaé operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Yerbaé’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Yerbaé gives no assurance that it will achieve the expectations stated herein. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Yerbaé assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





